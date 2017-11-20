Sarah Hunter to win 100th cap for England

Hunter has scored 19 tries for the Red Roses

Captain Sarah Hunter will win her 100th cap when the number eight leads England women against Canada on Tuesday.

The 2014 World Cup winner, 32, made her debut in 2007 and was named World Player of the Year in 2016.

England head coach Simon Middleton has made eight changes to the side that beat Canada 79-5 last Friday.

Loughborough lock Catherine O'Donnell and Darlington Mowden Park Sharks flanker Jo Brown will make their England debuts in the starting XV.

"Sarah Hunter is an incredible player and the ultimate professional," said England manager Simon Middleton.

"She has the highest standards in everything that she does, both on and off the pitch. A true leader, ultra-composed and rational but at the same time has real steel in her, she manages the team brilliantly.

"To achieve 100 caps in a career is truly special, Sarah should be immensely proud."

England team:

E Kildunne, J Breach, R Burford, A Reed, C Clapp, K Daley-Mclean, L Riley, R Clark, A Cokayne, H Kerr, C O'Donnell, T Taylor, J Brown, M Packer, S Hunter

Replacements: L Davies, V Cornborough, H Botterman, A Scott, I Noel-Smith, C Mattinson, Z Harrison, L Tuima