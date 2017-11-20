Wales v New Zealand: Gatland looking forward to post-match drink with Hansen

Media playback is not supported on this device Wales v New Zealand: Steve Hansen on facing Wales and Warren Gatland

Autumn internationals: Wales v New Zealand Date: Saturday, 25 November Venue: Principality Stadium Kick-off: 17:15 GMT

Warren Gatland says he is looking forward to having a drink with New Zealand coach Steve Hansen after Wales play the All Blacks in Cardiff.

The pair have been portrayed as bitter rivals after Gatland led the British and Irish Lions to a 1-1 series draw in New Zealand in the summer of 2017.

But Kiwi Gatland said on Monday he admired Hansen's achievements.

"People try to make a lot of stuff about myself and Steve, but I'd like to think there's no issues," he said.

Steve Hansen was Wales coach from 2002 and 2004, and Warren Gatland was appointed in 2007

"I've got a huge amount of respect for what he's achieved in the game and the success he's had as an All Blacks coach has been absolutely outstanding.

"And so I look forward to catching up with him on Saturday and having a drink after the game."

Gatland was subject to criticism by a section of the New Zealand media during the Lions tour, at one stage being portrayed as a clown on the front page of the New Zealand Herald.

He published an autobiography during the summer of 2017 which dealt with his treatment by the New Zealand media and also included the line: "I have heard of some things about the All Blacks that could be quite explosive if they were made public."

Interviewed after New Zealand's 22-17 win over Scotland on Saturday, Hansen was asked about facing Warren Gatland again and replied: "I'm not really looking forward to seeing him, but I am looking forward to playing Wales."

A day later Hansen told a newspaper reporter "not to go there" when he asked about the rivalry with the Wales coach.

And Gatland said relationships between the Wales and All Blacks management teams were cordial.

"In recent years as two management groups on a couple of occasions we've gone out for meals during the week and we all understand the pressures that we're under," he added.

"And the pressures that we're under in terms of performance and result are not as a result of our relationship, but of people trying to stoke the fires.

"He understands that and I understand that and it's about Wales and the All blacks this week and us trying to get a victory against the All Blacks, which we haven't had since 1953."

Wales have lost 29 consecutive games against the All Blacks since that 13-8 win in Cardiff.