Scotland call for fit-again Sean Maitland and Fraser Brown

Fraser Brown (left) and Sean Maitland (right) could return for Scotland

Saracens wing Sean Maitland and Glasgow Warriors hooker Fraser Brown have been called up to the Scotland squad for Saturday's visit of Australia.

The pair - who both have 28 caps - recently returned to fitness following knee and ankle injuries respectively.

They will now train fully with the national team before the third and final autumn Test at Murrayfield.

Scotland picked up a number of injuries in Saturday's 22-17 defeat by New Zealand in Edinburgh.

Maitland last featured for Scotland against France in this year's Six Nations, but picked up a rib injury with his club.

He returned to action with Saracens, but further injuries denied him a place in their Champions Cup final victory.

Brown played in Scotland's summer tour and started the win over Australia in Sydney.

The Scots produced a scintillating display to beat the Wallabies 24-19, a result going down as one of their great victories.