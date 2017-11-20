Australia will be out for 'revenge' when they face Scotland on Saturday - Ali Price

Ali Price (right) says Australia will be out of revenge after their 24-19 defeat to Scotland in June

Australia will arrive at Murrayfield with revenge on their minds in Scotland's final autumn Test match on Saturday, says scrum-half Ali Price.

The Scots produced a scintillating display when the sides met in June, their 24-19 win over the Wallabies in Sydney going down as one of the nation's great victories.

"They will be looking to come here to get revenge," Price said.

"That's what happens, but we want to prove that it wasn't a one-off."

He added: "We are a side that is improving and I think we showed that against New Zealand. We will go out there to win."

Gregor Townsend's men came agonisingly close to a first-ever victory over the All Blacks at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Stuart Hogg was bundled into touch as he raced towards the line for what would have been a try to level the match at 22-22 with a conversion to come.

The Scots looked dead and buried at 22-10 down but mounted an heroic final assault that almost yielded the most famous of victories.

Price says pinning back the All Blacks, themselves famed for finishing games strongly, towards the end is testament to the fitness levels in the Scotland squad.

"We want to play at tempo," explained the Glasgow Warriors scrum-half. "You see that at our line-outs and generally on the pitch.

"I feel that we are an exciting team to watch. Teams can't rest against us, regardless of where the ball is.

"We've got the fitness. Glasgow boys, Edinburgh boys, exile boys - we're all fit.

"If we are in games with 60 minutes gone, going into the last 20, we back ourselves to be fitter than anyone else."

Beauden Barrett was the man who made that crucial last-gasp tackle on Hogg to save the All Blacks from possible defeat.

He was impressed with what he saw from a "quality" Scotland team and says the Scots and other Northern Hemisphere teams are playing a more attractive brand of rugby now than in previous years.

"They're really backing themselves to use the ball," said Barrett, the 2016 World Rugby Player of the Year.

"We saw that in the Lions series with some really attacking backs and against Scotland we saw that too.

"I think that's great for the game of rugby. It's obviously better to watch.

"Teams are probably more unpredictable. We're probably used to in the past Northern Hemisphere teams kicking the ball a lot and being forward-dominant.

"Now we're seeing some really good athletes using the ball and even the forwards are starting to pass little tips or balls out the back. I think that's great."