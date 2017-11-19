BBC Sport - Wales v New Zealand: All Blacks 'not the fearsome team' of the past' - Gwyn Jones

New Zealand 'not the fearsome team' of the past

Former Wales captain Gwyn Jones tells Scrum V New Zealand are not the sort of "fearsome" team the Welsh have faced in the past, but remain favourites to win in Cardiff on Saturday, 25 November.

Another programme guest, ex-All Blacks and Ospreys scrum-half Justin Marshall, says Wales are missing one of the best players in the world in injured centre Jonathan Davies.

Wales hope to end a losing run against the All Blacks that stretches back to 1953.

