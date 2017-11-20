BBC Sport - Fan implores Wales: 'Live our dream and beat New Zealand'

Fan: 'Live our dream and beat New Zealand'

Fan Stuart Broad implores Wales to defy history and beat New Zealand for the first time since 1953 when the sides meet on 25 November.

Wales last beat the All Blacks in 1953 and are hoping to turn the tables in Cardiff.

