BBC Sport - Fan implores Wales: 'Live our dream and beat New Zealand'
Fan: 'Live our dream and beat New Zealand'
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Fan Stuart Broad implores Wales to defy history and beat New Zealand for the first time since 1953 when the sides meet on 25 November.
Wales last beat the All Blacks in 1953 and are hoping to turn the tables in Cardiff.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired