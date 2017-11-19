Finn Russell to leave Glasgow Warriors at the end of the season

Finn Russell has scored four tries in his 31 appearances for Scotland

Scotland fly-half Finn Russell will leave Glasgow Warriors at the end of the season in order to take up a "once in a lifetime opportunity".

The 25-year-old from Stirling has been with the Warriors since 2012.

"I've always wanted to experience as much as I can during what is a short rugby career," said Russell.

"It was a difficult decision to leave Glasgow, but I have the opportunity to take myself out of my comfort zone and experience a new culture and rugby."

Russell, who was first selected by Scotland for the 2014 summer tour of North America, earned his 31st cap in Saturday's narrow loss to New Zealand at Murrayfield.

His impressive performance in the 24-19 win over Australia in June helped earn Russell - who was part of the Glasgow side that lifted the 2014/15 Pro12 - a call up to the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand.

Glasgow Warriors managing director Nathan Bombrys said: "Our club has an excellent track record of retaining our key players in recent years.

"However, in this instance Finn has decided to move on and accept a lucrative opportunity at another club.

"We respect his decision and when the time comes we will thank him for his contribution.

"We know he will be fully focused on trying to bring another trophy to Glasgow Warriors this season."