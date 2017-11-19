BBC Sport - Chris Farrell pleased to make Ireland debut against Fiji after French 'detour'
Farrell happy to make Ireland debut after French 'detour'
- From the section Irish Rugby
Ulster-born Munster centre Chris Farrell was happy to make his debut for Ireland in Saturday's autumn international against Fiji at Aviva Stadium.
"One cap is nothing - it's all about building on that," said Farrell, who spent three seasons playing his club rugby in France with Grenoble.
Ireland beat the Fijians 23-20 in Dublin, with Farrell's midfield partner Stuart McCloskey winning just his second cap in the match.
