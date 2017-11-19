Wales v New Zealand: Wales' Williams worry & New Zealand's double blow

Autumn internationals: Wales v New Zealand Date: Saturday, 25 November Venue: Principality Stadium Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales & S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Wales have a fitness worry over versatile back-three player Liam Williams ahead of the visit from the All Blacks.

Williams limped off in Wales' 13-6 win over Georgia on Saturday, having been the only survivor from their 29-21 defeat by Australia on 11 November.

However, flanker Justin Tipuric [thigh] will return to training on Monday but prop Samson Lee [Achilles] may not.

New Zealand will be without wing Rieko Ioane and lock Luke Romano in Cardiff.

Ioane has a shoulder injury and Romano a foot problem following their 22-17 win over Scotland at Murrayfield.

Wales 2017 autumn Tests, TV coverage Sat, 25 Nov (17:15 GMT) Wales v New Zealand BBC Two Wales Sat, 2 Dec (14:30 GMT) Wales v South Africa BBC One Wales

Wales coach Warren Gatland said Saracens' Williams was "hobbling around" after taking on the Lelos.

The ex-Scarlet played at wing against the Wallabies and moved to full-back against Georgia.

Williams played on the wing during the British and Irish Lions' Test series draw against the All Blacks in summer 2017.

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Amos scores winning try for Wales

If Williams is unfit to face Steve Hansen's side, Gatland has the option of keeping 2013 Lion Alex Cuthbert or try-scorer Hallam Amos on the wing after they faced Georgia.

Wales squad

Forwards: Rob Evans (Scarlets), Wyn Jones (Scarlets), Nicky Smith (Ospreys), Leon Brown (Dragons), Tomas Francis (Exeter), Samson Lee (Scarlets), Scott Andrews (Cardiff Blues, on-loan at Bath), Kristian Dacey (Cardiff Blues), Elliot Dee (Dragons), Ken Owens (Scarlets), Jake Ball (Scarlets), Adam Beard (Ospreys), Seb Davies (Cardiff Blues), Cory Hill (Dragons), Alun Wyn Jones (Scarlets), Sam Cross (Ospreys), Taulupe Faletau (Bath), Dan Lydiate (Ospreys), Josh Navidi (Blues), Aaron Shingler (Scarlets), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys).

Backs: Aled Davies (Scarlets), Gareth Davies (Scarlets), Rhys Webb (Ospreys), Dan Biggar (Ospreys), Rhys Patchell (Scarlets), Rhys Priestland (Bath), Owen Williams (Gloucester), Jamie Roberts (Harlequins), Scott Williams (Scarlets), Hadleigh Parkes (Scarlets), Owen Watkin (Dragons), Hallam Amos (Dragons), Alex Cuthbert (Blues), Steff Evans (Scarlets), Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets), Liam Williams (Scarlets).