BBC Sport - Doddie Weir delivers the match ball with his sons to an emotional Murrayfield
An incredibly emotional moment at Murrayfield
- From the section Scottish Rugby
Scotland rugby union legend Doddie Weir delivers the match ball at Murrayfield alongside his sons as he continues to battle Motor Neurone disease.
