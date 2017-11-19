BBC Sport - Doddie Weir delivers the match ball with his sons to an emotional Murrayfield

An incredibly emotional moment at Murrayfield

Scotland rugby union legend Doddie Weir delivers the match ball at Murrayfield alongside his sons as he continues to battle Motor Neurone disease.

WATCH MORE: Highlights: Scotland 17-22 New Zealand

Top videos

Video

An incredibly emotional moment at Murrayfield

Video

Highlights: England reach World Cup semi-final

Video

England score four tries in win against Australia

Video

Spurs have to win a trophy soon - Shearer

Video

GB win first Bobsleigh World Cup medal since 2013

Video

Stones out for six weeks - Guardiola

Video

Five reasons why Zlatan has been missed...

Video

The NFL Show

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Scotland beaten by All Blacks - highlights

Video

Man Utd were dominant - Mourinho

  • From the section Man Utd
Video

Goffin shocks Federer to reach final - five great shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Watch: Amos scores decisive try for Wales

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired