Eddie Jones says England deserved win over Australia

Media playback is not supported on this device England 30-6 Australia: Watch England's four tries as they beat Australia

England coach Eddie Jones shrugged off Australia counterpart Michael Cheika's concerns about some tight refereeing calls in his team's 30-6 win over the Wallabies at Twickenham.

Australia had two tries disallowed on video review and got two yellow cards.

Cheika queried the number of replays Irish video official Simon McDowell used to consider different incidents.

But Australian Jones said: "Why do we have a referee? Why do we have TMOs? How were we lucky?"

The Wallabies had wing Marika Koroibete's possible score chalked off for obstruction when they were trailing 13-6 in the 70th minute, with England scoring three tries before the final whistle to add gloss to the scoreline of an evenly-fought encounter.

Autumn internationals 2017 England Wales Scotland Ireland 11 Nov Beat Argentina 21-8 Lost to Australia 21-29 Beat Samoa 44-38 Beat South Africa 38-3 18 Nov Beat Australia 30-6 Beat Georgia 13-6 Lost to New Zealand 17-22 Beat Fiji 23-20 25 Nov v Samoa v New Zealand v Australia v Argentina 2 Dec v South Africa

Earlier, Elliot Daly's 54th-minute score for the hosts was allowed to stand after replays were inconclusive as to whether Ben Youngs' kick ahead had strayed into touch in the build-up.

"I'm not sure who the TMO was, I probably should've found out his name. I'm just not sure about the process," said Cheika.

"How many replays for one incident? And how many replays for another? I don't know. He probably just makes his own mind up."

Jones comes out on top in 'arm wrestle'

Jones has taken his team from eighth in the world to second during his time in charge

England have won 21 of their 22 Tests since Jones took charge in December 2015 and he believes that a clinical edge combined with physical preparation was behind their latest victory.

"It was an arm wrestle," he said.

"You had to take your opportunities when they came about and we managed to take our opportunities better than them.

"We just stuck at it. I think we're fit. Our finishers did exceptionally well and we stuck to our gameplan, kept on turning them around and they fell apart at the end."

It is Jones' fifth successive win over his native country and, with the first Ashes Test five days away, the keen cricket fan was revelling in his own personal whitewash, even if his memory was a little inaccurate.

"The only time I've ever seen 5-0 before was in the '71 cricket," he said.

"Do you remember that series? John Snow (the England fast bowler), Australia got absolutely demolished. "

The victorious England side, captained by Ray Illingworth, actually won the seven-match Ashes series in 1971-72, 2-0.

Cheika 'abused' by Twickenham spectators

Cheika appeared angered as he headed to the dressing room at half-time

When Kurtley Beale followed Michael Hooper to the sin-bin for a deliberate knock-on just before half-time, Cheika headed straight from his coaching box in the stands down to pitchside.

On his way, he appeared to argue with a spectators, and the Wallabies coach claimed several fans had aimed insults at him.

"There are plenty of fans giving me a gob-full, I can assure you. And it's not nice, not pleasant. But that is the way it goes.

"I know when I walk down the stairs that I'm going to cop abuse.

"Is this what rugby has come to? That we're just looking for all of that?"

Analysis

Former England centre and World Cup winner Mike Tindall:

Both sides got a few harsh calls against them but I think we edged it on the good calls.

We did thoroughly deserve the win. I think it is a little bit of a flattering scoreline.

I think the Michael Hooper yellow card seemed a little bit harsh. With their tries that were disallowed, I think technically to the letter of the law they were probably all the right calls.

The view from the dressing room

This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser

How did fans react on social media?

Josh Verrills: England "finishers" guarantee a minimum seven - ten points every game. Strongest bench in world rugby.

Nick Hughes: I love England winning as much as the next guy, but it would be fair to say we've had a bit of luck today.

Matthew Thorne: Score flattered us, but I don't care! Who doesn't love smashing the Wallabies! All the decisions were correct too.

James Pockett: What happened to calling the referee Sir and his word being final? Both sides at it.

This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser