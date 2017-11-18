BBC Sport - Wales forced it too much against Georgia, says Dan Lydiate
Wales forced it too much - Lydiate
- From the section Rugby Union
Wales man of the match Dan Lydiate says they made it hard work for themselves in the 13-6 win over Georgia.
The Ospreys back-row, 29, captained Wales on his return to action for the first times since sustaining a knee injury against South Africa in November 2016.
