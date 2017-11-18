WRU National League results

Welsh rugby

18 November, 2017

Swalec Championship

British & Irish Cup

Division 1 East

Division 1 East Central

Division 1 North

Division 1 West

Division 1 West Central

TWO EAST CENTRAL

Abercynon P - P Clwb Rygbi Cymru Caerdydd

Cilfynydd 17 - 9 Gilfach Goch

Llanishen P - P Aberdare

Llantwit Fardre P - P Penarth

St Peters 12 - 11 Barry

TWO NORTH

Llanidloes 7 - 57 CR Dinbich

Rhyl 34 - 12 Newtown

Welshpool 0 - 61 Shotton Steel

Wrexham 48 - 7 Bangor

TWO WEST CENTRAL

Brynamman 17 - 15 Builth Wells

Nantyffyllon 14 - 9 Nantymoel

Ystradgynlais 5 - 20 Maesteg Celtic

TWO WEST

Pontyberem 42 - 17 Fishguard & Goodwick

THREE NORTH

Benllech P - P Mold II

Menai Bridge 23 - 20 Flint

Pwllheli II 13 - 16 Holyhead

Rhosllanerchrugog 5 - 67 Nant Conwy II

THREE EAST A

Machen P - P Abertysswg

Monmouth P - P Usk

THREE EAST CENTRAL A

Gwernyfed P - P Taffs Well

THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Abercrave P - P Aberavon Green Stars

Birchgrove P - P Swansea Uplands

Neath Athletic 20 - 26 Briton Ferry

Pontycymmer P - P Bryncoch

THREE WEST A

Neyland 19 - 19 Haverfordwest

THREE EAST B

Aberbargoed P - P St Julians HSOB

Brynithel P - P Rhymney

Llanhilleth P - P Hafodyrynys

New Tredegar P - P Markham

THREE EAST CENTRAL B

Ferndale 6 - 16 Cowbridge

Old Penarthians P - P Caerau Ely

THREE WEST CENTRAL B

Cefn Cribbwr P - P Tonmawr

Glyncorrwg P - P Vardre

Rhigos P - P Baglan

THREE WEST B

Betws P - P Penygroes

Bynea P - P Trimsaran

Llandeilo 5 - 8 Burry Port

Llangadog P - P Penybanc

THREE EAST C

Beaufort 10 - 13 Trinant

Tredegar P - P Crickhowell

West Mon 56 - 6 Crumlin

THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Cardiff Saracens 31 - 7 Whitchurch

Cathays 17 - 19 Llanrumney

Cardiff Internationals P - P St Albans

Glyncoch P - P Llandrindod Wells

THREE WEST CENTRAL C

Fall Bay P - P Ferryside

South Gower P - P Cefneithin

Tonna 38 - 0 Panyffynnon

THREE EAST D

Bettws P - P Cwmcarn United

Rhayader P - P Pontllanfraith

Tref y Clawdd P - P Girling

WRU CONFERENCE - EAST

Risca II 31 - 12 Pill Harriers

