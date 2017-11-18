WRU National League results
18 November, 2017
Swalec Championship
British & Irish Cup
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Division 1 West Central
TWO EAST CENTRAL
Abercynon P - P Clwb Rygbi Cymru Caerdydd
Cilfynydd 17 - 9 Gilfach Goch
Llanishen P - P Aberdare
Llantwit Fardre P - P Penarth
St Peters 12 - 11 Barry
TWO NORTH
Llanidloes 7 - 57 CR Dinbich
Rhyl 34 - 12 Newtown
Welshpool 0 - 61 Shotton Steel
Wrexham 48 - 7 Bangor
TWO WEST CENTRAL
Brynamman 17 - 15 Builth Wells
Nantyffyllon 14 - 9 Nantymoel
Ystradgynlais 5 - 20 Maesteg Celtic
TWO WEST
Pontyberem 42 - 17 Fishguard & Goodwick
THREE NORTH
Benllech P - P Mold II
Menai Bridge 23 - 20 Flint
Pwllheli II 13 - 16 Holyhead
Rhosllanerchrugog 5 - 67 Nant Conwy II
THREE EAST A
Machen P - P Abertysswg
Monmouth P - P Usk
THREE EAST CENTRAL A
Gwernyfed P - P Taffs Well
THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Abercrave P - P Aberavon Green Stars
Birchgrove P - P Swansea Uplands
Neath Athletic 20 - 26 Briton Ferry
Pontycymmer P - P Bryncoch
THREE WEST A
Neyland 19 - 19 Haverfordwest
THREE EAST B
Aberbargoed P - P St Julians HSOB
Brynithel P - P Rhymney
Llanhilleth P - P Hafodyrynys
New Tredegar P - P Markham
THREE EAST CENTRAL B
Ferndale 6 - 16 Cowbridge
Old Penarthians P - P Caerau Ely
THREE WEST CENTRAL B
Cefn Cribbwr P - P Tonmawr
Glyncorrwg P - P Vardre
Rhigos P - P Baglan
THREE WEST B
Betws P - P Penygroes
Bynea P - P Trimsaran
Llandeilo 5 - 8 Burry Port
Llangadog P - P Penybanc
THREE EAST C
Beaufort 10 - 13 Trinant
Tredegar P - P Crickhowell
West Mon 56 - 6 Crumlin
THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Cardiff Saracens 31 - 7 Whitchurch
Cathays 17 - 19 Llanrumney
Cardiff Internationals P - P St Albans
Glyncoch P - P Llandrindod Wells
THREE WEST CENTRAL C
Fall Bay P - P Ferryside
South Gower P - P Cefneithin
Tonna 38 - 0 Panyffynnon
THREE EAST D
Bettws P - P Cwmcarn United
Rhayader P - P Pontllanfraith
Tref y Clawdd P - P Girling
WRU CONFERENCE - EAST
Risca II 31 - 12 Pill Harriers