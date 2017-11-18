Cardiff Blues: New Wales style 'suits' fit-again Anscombe

Gareth Anscombe has also played for Chiefs and Auckland

Wales utility back Gareth Anscombe says he should suit the move to a double midfield play-maker system being tried out under coach Warren Gatland.

Anscombe, 26, made his comeback in Cardiff Blues' 26-16 Anglo-Welsh Cup defeat to Ospreys after five months out with groin trouble.

His previous game was a starring role at full-back in Wales' win in Samoa.

"Along with a host of others, I think I've got a skill-set that might suit that game", said Anscombe.

Anscombe welcomed Wales' move to favour a second ball-player at centre, tested against Australia with Gloucester's Owen Williams at inside centre.

"I don't think my physique is built for 12, but everyone could see they put a bit more width on the ball [against Australia], and that's what everyone wants to see, it's the way the game is going," Anscombe told BBC Sport Wales.

"I think they're going the right direction, of course I want to be there [the Wales squad], but there's a lot of good tens, a lot of good fifteens, and Wales are in a healthy position.

"I'm only focussed with trying to play week-in, week-out, and we'll see where the cards lay come January."

Anscombe, who is on a dual contract with the WRU and Cardiff Blues, has to fight his way back up the pecking order, with Dan Biggar, Rhys Priestland, Owen Williams and Rhys Patchell all included in the 2017 Autumn Series squad, while Sam Davies played on the summer tour.

Anscombe has won 11 caps, but has started only once at fly-half.

But just getting through 40 scoreless minutes unscathed in a low-key Anglo-Welsh Cup match, came as a relief after months of concern about a recurring groin problem.

"The injury has changed what I have to do in training," Anscombe explained.

He spent a week with a groin injury rehabilitation specialist in Dublin, but was worried by the difficulty in working out a time-table for his return.

"Compared to a broken leg, a broken arm, the medical team can say 'look, six months and you're good as gold,' but I couldn't get that answer because it was hard to call," he explained.