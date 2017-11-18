Scotland v New Zealand: Read relishing return to Murrayfield

New Zealand captain Kieran Read says Scotland have "advanced immensely" in recent years

Autumn Test: Scotland v New Zealand Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday 18 November Kick-off: 17:15 GMT

New Zealand captain Kieran Read has "fond memories" of Murrayfield but is expecting a challenging encounter against Scotland.

The back-row forward, who won the first of his 108 caps in 2008, says the Scots have "advanced immensely".

"I really love the ground, the people and the atmosphere. I love getting piped into the ground," Read, 32, said.

"[Scotland] play an attacking brand of footy. They got a win against the Aussies, so they're right up there."

Read made his international debut as a 23-year-old in a 32-6 win over Scotland and has since gone on to win back-to-back World Cups.

He says it is a special moment to return to the ground where his All Blacks career started.

"This is a great ground to play at and I have fond memories here," Read said.

"Firstly, I remember thinking, 'just try not to fall over' - because it was pitch black when I ran out. I was thinking: "Oh, this wouldn't be a good look, in my first Test!"

"After that, it went pretty quick and I was pretty excited.

"Also I remember, the number six for Scotland (Jason White) - an awesome man who played a lot of Tests for Scotland - gave me his jersey, which I was pretty stuck with."

Nine years on from his debut, Read is the most capped player in the current All Blacks' squad

Scotland will be looking to build on beating Samoa 44-38 last weekend and an impressive win over Australia in the summer.

Read, who is included in a strong All Blacks side named by head coach Steve Hansen, is aware of the threats posed by an attack-minded Scotland side and will not be taking them lightly.

"As a side, I certainly respect them for how they came through the World Cup in '15 [where Scotland lost 35-34 to Australia in the quarter-finals]," Read said.

"Over the last couple of years, they've probably not had the results - in terms of placing - that they deserve."

The All Blacks have never lost to Scotland over the 112-year history of the fixture, and that statistic is not lost on the skipper.

"We're certainly aware of it," he added. "It's one of those things you want to try and preserve as much as you can. If we turn up and show respect to the Scottish team, the performance will show.

"As an All Black team, it doesn't matter who we play, we want to get out there and win. A record is a record. We always want to go and do that."