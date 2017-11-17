England women 79-5 Canada women: Jessica Breach scores six tries

Abigail Dow scored two tries in a comprehensive victory

Old Mutual Wealth Series England 79 (29) Tries: Breach (6), Burford, Dow (2), Cokayne, Packer, Clark, Kildunne Cons: Reed (5), Harrison (2) Canada 5 (0) Try: Nelles

Debutant Jessica Breach scored six tries as England women thumped Canada 79-5 at Allianz Park in the first match of their three-Test series.

The Red Roses ran in 13 tries as they powered through the first game for which they will receive match fees.

Breach raced over on three separate occasions in the opening half-hour.

Abigail Dow finished the game with two tries, with Rachael Burford, Marlie Packer, Amy Cokayne, Rochelle Clark and Ellie Kildunne also going over.

Playing for the first time since losing to New Zealand in the World Cup final, England raced into a 29-0 half-time lead thanks to Breach's hat-trick and tries from Burford and Dow.

Harlequins wing Breach, 20, added her fourth after bursting through the middle of the visiting defence and, after Cokayne crossed, grabbed her fifth try in the corner.

Packer extended England's lead before Cindy Nelles finally got Canada on the board with a 61st-minute try.

Dow added her second try of the evening before Breach collected a high ball and surged over, but she was unable to equal Kay Wilson's record of seven tries against Scotland in this year's Six Nations.

Clark crossed for England's 12th try before Breach set up fellow debutant Kildunne to score the game's final try.

The series' remaining games take place at Harlequins' The Stoop (21 November) and Twickenham (25 November).