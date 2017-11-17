Tim Swinson: Glasgow & Scotland lock ruled out for four months

Swinson, who has 33 caps, has been a consistent presence in the Scotland match-day squad

Glasgow Warriors lock Tim Swinson is set to miss Scotland's Six Nations campaign after being ruled out for at least four months with a hand injury.

Swinson had already been sidelined for the remainder of the autumn Tests after sustaining the injury against Samoa.

But Glasgow revealed the second-row has undergone surgery on his finger and is now expected to be out "for a minimum of four months".

Flanker Rob Harley also faces up to four weeks on the sidelines.

The back-rower suffered a knee injury in training ahead of the Samoa game, but does not require surgery.

But he is likely to miss Warriors' forthcoming Pro14 games against Ospreys and Cardiff Blues, plus a European Champions Cup double-header against Montpellier.

Meanwhile, Glasgow back-rower Matt Fagerson faces two more months out with a knee injury.