Anglo-Welsh Cup: Ospreys beat Blues, Dragons win against Scarlets

Gareth Anscombe is tackled
Gareth Anscombe has won 11 Wales caps, the first in August, 2015 against Ireland

Wales utility back Gareth Anscombe made a low-key return from injury in Cardiff Blues' 26-16 Anglo-Welsh Cup defeat against the Ospreys.

Anscombe, who had not played since the Samoa Test in June, departed at the break at the Arms Park.

Dragons beat visitors Scarlets 23-18 at Rodney Parade.

Home tries came from replacement hooker Ellis Shipp, scrum-half Dan Babos and prop Brok Harris with Tomi Lewis and lock Jack Jones hitting back.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also In Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots East Berks and South Bucks
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired