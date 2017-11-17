Anglo-Welsh Cup: Ospreys beat Blues, Dragons win against Scarlets
-
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Wales utility back Gareth Anscombe made a low-key return from injury in Cardiff Blues' 26-16 Anglo-Welsh Cup defeat against the Ospreys.
Anscombe, who had not played since the Samoa Test in June, departed at the break at the Arms Park.
Dragons beat visitors Scarlets 23-18 at Rodney Parade.
Home tries came from replacement hooker Ellis Shipp, scrum-half Dan Babos and prop Brok Harris with Tomi Lewis and lock Jack Jones hitting back.