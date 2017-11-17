England v Australia: Eddie Jones says Michael Cheika 'playing games'

Jones became the first England coach to secure a series whitewash of his Australian hosts in 2016

England v Australia Date: Saturday, 18 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Venue: Twickenham Coverage: Live BBC Radio 5 live commentary, with video highlights on BBC Two (not NI) and the BBC Sport website from 19:30 GMT.

England coach Eddie Jones has accused Michael Cheika of 'playing games', suggesting his Australian counterpart is attempting to influence the referee for Saturday's match between the teams.

Cheika has predicted 'bully' tactics from England, including late tackles on his half-backs, at Twickenham.

"We play by the rules. Australia want to play a lot of games at this stage," said Jones.

"Obviously Australia enjoy the media more than the referee."

England have won all four matches they have played against the Wallabies since Jones took charge in December 2015.

Jones shrugged off the suggestion his side had illegally targeted key players during that run and said Cheika, who he played with at Australian domestic side Randwick, should raise any concerns privately with the officials.

Ben O'Keeffe took charge of Ireland's 38-3 win over South Africa last weekend

"We've played four games against them and we haven't had a player penalised for late hits at all. What do you make of that?" added Jones.

"Obviously Cheika feels the referees haven't done a good job so possibly he should be taking that up with the referee and not the media."

Both coaches are expected to meet referee Ben O'Keeffe for the usual eve-of-match meeting despite earlier suggestions Cheika might skip the engagement.

New Zealander O'Keeffe is one of the youngest elite-level referees at just 28. Cheika criticised a number of his decisions in the wake of September's 27-27 draw with South Africa.

Jones, who led Australia in the 2003 World Cup final against his current employers, has regularly sparred with his former team and home nation in the past couple of years.

The Australian newspaper mocked up an image of Jones as a grinning clown while Cheika accused him of having "a chip on his shoulder" before 2016's autumn internationals.

In the run-up to this weekend's match Australia assistant coach Stephen Larkham said that Jones was "a little bit spoilt" by the resources available to him as England coach, adding that they come with additional pressure.