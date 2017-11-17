BBC Sport - Wales v Georgia: Untested Wales players can stake claims for selection against All Blacks
'Have a stormer v Georgia, to face New Zealand' - McBryde
Welsh Rugby
Wales forwards coach Robin McBryde says a good performance against Georgia will help chances of selection against the New Zealand in Cardiff a week later.
A much-changed Wales team face Georgia for the first time on 18 November, followed by New Zealand on 25 November.
