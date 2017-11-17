Scarlets sign lock Steve Cummins from Melbourne Rebels

Steve Cummins in action for Melbourne Rebels

Scarlets have signed Australian lock Steve Cummins from Super Rugby's Melbourne Rebels.

The 25-year-old will join the region at the end of November for their trip to South Africa to play Southern Kings and Cheetahs.

He has made 15 Super Rugby appearances in 2017, starting in all of them.

Head Coach Wayne Pivac said: "Steve is an experienced lock forward with a high work rate but is also a natural leader. His credentials speak for themselves."

More to follow.