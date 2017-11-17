BBC Sport - 'I take a bit of feeding, I suppose' - new Wales prop Leon Brown

'I take a bit of feeding, I suppose' - new Wales prop Brown

BBC Sport Wales meets prop Leon Brown before his first Wales start, against Georgia in Cardiff on Saturday.

The 21-year-old explains his rugby background, rising from a local club in Newport to Wales' age-grade teams before graduating to Dragons and winning his Test squad call-up.

Top videos

Video

'I take a bit of feeding, I suppose' - new Wales prop Brown

Video

Ludicrous 'helmet catch' completes hat-trick

Video

‘What are you doing here?’ Froome strays on to Rosberg’s patch

Video

Highlights: Ruthless Australia through to semi-final

Video

Wiggins shaping up for his rowing debut

  • From the section Rowing
Video

Five best shots: Goffin thrashes Thiem

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Man City playing cosmic football - Noel Gallagher

Video

Klopp feels 'really good' after illness

Audio

Jim Maxwell's ode to Ellyse Perry

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Is this the angriest interview outburst ever?

Video

Five best shots as Federer beats Cilic

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Chelsea will fight to retain title - Willian

  • From the section Chelsea

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots East Berks and South Bucks
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired