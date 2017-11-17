BBC Sport - 'I take a bit of feeding, I suppose' - new Wales prop Leon Brown
'I take a bit of feeding, I suppose' - new Wales prop Brown
- From the section Welsh Rugby
BBC Sport Wales meets prop Leon Brown before his first Wales start, against Georgia in Cardiff on Saturday.
The 21-year-old explains his rugby background, rising from a local club in Newport to Wales' age-grade teams before graduating to Dragons and winning his Test squad call-up.
