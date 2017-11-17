BBC Sport - Rugby World Cup: Koji Tokumasu recalls how seeing a Wales XV in 1975 inspired his rugby dream

Wales XV tour in 1975 helped take World Cup to Japan in 2019

Koji Tokumasu, the president of Asia Rugby, recalls how seeing a Wales XV in action against Japan in 1975 inspired him to travel alone across the world to learn the secret of their thrilling playing style.

As he retraces his journey 40 years later he explains to BBC Wales Sport's Lauren Jenkins how it led to an improvement in Japanese rugby and, indirectly, to Japan hosting the World Cup in 2019.

