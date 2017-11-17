Autumn internationals: Scotland eye first NZ win, England aim for Ashes marker

Scotland beat Samoa 44-38 last time out

Scotland believe their 31st meeting with New Zealand - at Murrayfield on Saturday - can result in their first win over the world's number one team.

"They have lost three games in the last year - to Ireland, Australia and the Lions," said centre Huw Jones.

"I do think we believe in ourselves enough. We feel we can beat them."

Elsewhere, England meet Australia in the most high-profile of their autumn internationals, with Wales playing Georgia and Ireland hosting Fiji.

All Blacks arrive on British shores

A 24-16 defeat in their most recent meeting in 2014 was as close as Scotland had got to the All Blacks in 23 years.

But Jones says a different mindset in the camp can help deliver victory for a team rated 12-1 outsiders by the bookmakers.

"A couple of years ago, maybe leading up to last year, we would never really have believed," he said.

Scotland's confidence has been fuelled by four wins in their past five Tests, including a 17-12 victory over Australia in Sydney in June.

"It was a big result for them and it hasn't gone unnoticed," said All Blacks centre Sonny Bill Williams.

"It's really put us on the edge of our seats in our preparation knowing they can knock off the big boys. We're here, we're ready to play, but we know we've got a massive challenge."

Saturday's game will be the 14th Test in an arduous five months for the All Blacks that included a ferocious tied series with the British and Irish Lions and six wins out of six in the Rugby Championship.

Coach Steve Hansen rested the likes of Sam Whitelock, Sam Cane and Ryan Crotty earlier in the season in a bid avoid the dip in form that coincided with Ireland claiming their first-ever win over the All Blacks last November.

The trio are part of a strong New Zealand line-up on Saturday that also includes World Player of the Year nominees Rieko Ioane and Beauden Barrett.

The world champions won successive Tests against France in the first two matches of their northern-hemisphere tour.

England aim to set tone for Ashes

Jones and Cheika have indulged in some pre-match news conference sparring

England's meeting with Australia comes five days before the first Ashes Test between the two countries' cricket teams down under, and England captain Dylan Hartley hopes victory at Twickenham can start a trend.

"I'm going to watch the Ashes. I want England to win the Ashes and I want us to beat Australia at Twickenham," he said, adding he had been in contact with cricket counterpart and Northampton Saints fan Alastair Cook.

England coach Eddie Jones, who lead his native Australia to defeat in the 2003 World Cup final against his current employers, added: "There's nothing better than an Australia versus England sporting contest."

Since losing to Australia on their way out of the 2015 World Cup in the group stages, England have won all four of their meetings with the Wallabies.

However, Australia are on an unbeaten seven-match run, and the build-up to the match has included some 'sledging' between the two camps.

Australia coach Michael Cheika has warned his side to expect the hosts to try and "bully" their way to victory, claiming late tackles on his half-backs were part of England's tactics.

Jones denied his side set out to play outside the rules, adding Cheika should take up his concerns with "the referee not the media".

Australia full-back Israel Folau is missing as he takes a break from rugby with Kurtley Beale, who scored the decisive try against Wales last weekend before posing in his underwear next to Prince William in the dressing room, in at 15.

Beale had a one-season stint with Wasps before returning to the Waratahs in Australia to pursue his international career

Another audition for Georgia

Georgia will attempt to strengthen their case for Six Nations involvement when they take on a much-changed Wales side in Saturday's first match.

The tournament's chief executive, John Feehan, ruled out any chance of Georgia joining the Six Nations in the foreseeable future earlier this year, with the head of Rugby Europe - the body tasked with growing the game on the continent - accusing him of "arrogance".

"The Six Nations is what we need," Georgia coach Milton Haig told BBC Sport Wales.

"We would love the opportunity. But we understand we need to keep putting runs on the board to gain that credibility."

Sevens specialist Sam Cross, who had played only two professional matches for Ospreys before making his international debut as a replacement in last weekend's defeat by Australia, make his first start for Wales as one of 14 changes.

Ireland try out new combinations

Schmidt's side thrashed South Africa 38-3 last weekend

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has also shuffled his hand for his side's match against Fiji, with Joey Carbery and Kieran Marmion coming in for the British and Irish Lions half-back partnership of Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray.

"There's no better way to test people than to throw them into the arena," said the New Zealander.

Ireland will attempt to maintain the momentum built up in a record win over South Africa last weekend.