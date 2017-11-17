Steve Diamond: Sale Sharks director of rugby given six-week stadium ban

Steve Diamond will be banned from entering the stadium when Sale face Northampton, Worcester and Cardiff Blues

Sale Sharks director of rugby Steve Diamond has been given a six-week stadium ban for comments made about a referee after their defeat by Exeter.

Half of the ban is suspended, but he will also serve the rest of a suspended touchline ban for previous offences.

The 49-year-old will be banned from the touchline for Sale's next match against Leicester and cannot enter the stadium for any of their following three games.

Sale have been threatened with a points deduction if his behaviour continues.

More to follow.