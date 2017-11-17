Steve Diamond: Sale Sharks director of rugby given six-week stadium ban

Steve Diamond
Steve Diamond will be banned from entering the stadium when Sale face Northampton, Worcester and Cardiff Blues

Sale Sharks director of rugby Steve Diamond has been given a six-week stadium ban for comments made about a referee after their defeat by Exeter.

Half of the ban is suspended, but he will also serve the rest of a suspended touchline ban for previous offences.

The 49-year-old will be banned from the touchline for Sale's next match against Leicester and cannot enter the stadium for any of their following three games.

Sale have been threatened with a points deduction if his behaviour continues.

More to follow.

