Steve Diamond: Sale Sharks director of rugby given six-week stadium ban
Sale Sharks director of rugby Steve Diamond has been given a six-week stadium ban for comments made about a referee after their defeat by Exeter.
Half of the ban is suspended, but he will also serve the rest of a suspended touchline ban for previous offences.
The 49-year-old will be banned from the touchline for Sale's next match against Leicester and cannot enter the stadium for any of their following three games.
Sale have been threatened with a points deduction if his behaviour continues.
More to follow.