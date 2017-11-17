BBC Sport - Rhys Priestland: Recalled fly-half says Wales 'have a job to do'
Priestland: 'We have a job to do now'
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Wales fly-half Rhys Priestland is remaining focused after earning a Wales recall for the first time since June 2016.
Cardiff Blues second row Seb Davies will start at number eight in a Wales team showing 14 changes for Saturday's Test against Georgia.
Liam Williams is the only survivor from the 29-21 loss to Australia, and he switches from wing to full-back.
Georgia have named an unchanged starting XV with fly-half Merab Kvirikashvili back on the bench.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired