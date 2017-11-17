Scotland v New Zealand: Sonny Bill Williams says Scots' win v Australia has 'not gone unnoticed'

Sonny Bill Williams was happy to talk up Scotland when he spoke to the media on Thursday

Autumn Test: Scotland v New Zealand Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday 18 November Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: BBC Two, Connected TV, online & the BBC Sport app & Radio Scotland 810MW & Radio 5 live Sports Extra

New Zealand centre Sonny Bill Williams says Scotland have proved they can beat the world's best teams and his side will need top gear to win on Saturday.

The Scots have never beaten the All Blacks but have overcome Ireland, Wales and Australia in 2017.

Williams says the 24-19 summer victory in Sydney registered with the All Blacks, who also lost to the Wallabies last month in Brisbane.

"It was a big result for them and it hasn't gone unnoticed," Williams said.

"It's really put us on the edge of our seats in our preparation knowing that they can knock off the big boys. We're here, we're ready to play but we know we've got a massive challenge."

Head coach Gregor Townsend has spoken about wanting his side to play the fastest brand of rugby in the world, and Williams has been impressed with Scotland's style of play in recent times.

"They've got some very dangerous players in their squad," noted Williams, 32, who will win his 45th cap at Murrayfield.

"Just the flavour of footy they're playing at the moment is great to see, it's great for world rugby. Coming up against that, it really puts us on edge and makes us aware that we have to be on our game to compete with these guys.

"We have to leave no stone unturned in our preparation and that's how we've gone about it. I'm really looking forward to having a game against these guys. The atmosphere is going to be awesome and it's exciting times."

On New Zealand's last visit to Murrayfield in 2014, Steve Hansen named a largely second-string team, albeit containing a few experienced hands such as former captain Richie McCaw and a rusty Dan Carter, who was starting his first Test in a year.

Steve Hansen expects Gregor Townsend to "polish" Scotland into a "lovely wee gem"

They earned a 24-16 win, but required a late try to seal victory.

The team for Saturday contains nine of the starting 15 that faced the British and Irish Lions in the first Test in June, and Hansen says he was always going to name his strongest side.

"Last time we rolled the dice a bit, but we had a far more experienced group to be able to roll the dice," said Hansen. "This time we rolled the dice last Tuesday [against France in Lyon]."

"Vern [Cotter] has done a really good job with them and Gregor will add his touch. You've got a back (Townsend) and a forward (Cotter) there who was giving the forwards a little bit of edge. Gregor will come in and polish that edge and make it into a lovely wee gem I should imagine."

New Zealand have never lost to Scotland in 30 Tests dating back to 1905, with two draws between the countries in 1964 and 1983.

No Scot featured in the Lions' Test series against New Zealand, the first time that had happened in over 100 years.

Hansen admits he was surprised no Scottish player so much as warranted a bench place, but says the Lions' strength in depth made it difficult to break into the squad.

"I said at the time it surprised me a little bit, I can't go back on that. It still surprises me a little bit," he added.

"I also said at the time it showed the quality of the Lions team itself. It was probably one of the best Lions sides to come out.

"There's always going to be people who miss out. On this occasion it was just unlucky that it was the Scottish boys that missed out. There are certainly some quality footballers there."