Wales v Georgia: Captain Dan Lydiate to lead from the front

Dan Lydiate played in all three Tests when the British and Irish Lions beat Australia in 2013

Autumn internationals: Wales v Georgia Date: Saturday, 18 November Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales & S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Dan Lydiate says he will lead by example when he captains Wales against Georgia in Cardiff.

The Ospreys flanker will be in charge for the third time on his Wales return having undergone a lengthy recovery from a knee injury in Wales' 27-13 win against South Africa in November, 2016.

Lydiate, 29, is one of 14 changes made by coach Warren Gatland.

"I say I'd chuck myself in front of a bus so as long as they're willing to do that, we'll get on great," he said.

Dan Lydiate was injured the last time he played for Wales, against South Africa in November 2016

"I only say what I believe and whatever's going through my head at that moment. If I feel like I need to have a quiet word with someone I will.

"I'll just take it as it comes really, but I wouldn't expect anyone to do anything that I wouldn't do myself."

Lydiate has actually captained Welsh sides three times, the first a non-capped match against Eastern Province Kings in June 2014.

He subsequently led Wales against Italy in the Six Nations and a rare summer Test against England in 2016.

Media playback is not supported on this device Seb Davies: Eight is 'just a number on your back'

Lydiate's 60 caps is more than the rest of the Welsh pack selected to face Georgia combined - they have only 32 Test appearances between them.

But Lydiate believes enthusiasm can make up for a lack of international experience and compared it to his emergence in 2009.

"I'm one of the older players in the squad and you see all the youngsters coming through and I remember how that was," he said.

"So there will be a lot of nerves there come Saturday, but it's a case of channelling it in the right way in the game but I'm sure the boys will relish the chance.

Media playback is not supported on this device 'You don't want to put too much pressure on'

"The last time Wales had a crop like this was when my age group was coming through.

"I'm excited to be captain of such a young bunch and I know their enthusiasm and energy will be there at the weekend."

Asked if he felt Georgia's feared pack would target his young pack, Lydiate replied: "Yeah, definitely.

"They'll be rubbing their hands together, but so will our boys and there's no better baptism of fire to hold you in good stead in the future than fronting up to a big team like Georgia."