BBC Sport - Georgia and the Six Nations: We shouldn't 'stifle ambition', says Warren Gatland
We shouldn't 'stifle Georgia ambition' - Gatland
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Wales coach Warren Gatland says Georgia's ambition to play in the Six Nations should not be stifled, but stops short of backing promotion and relegation.
Wales play Georgia for the first time in Cardiff on Saturday, 18 November.
