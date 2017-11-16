BBC Sport - Seb Davies: Eight is 'just a number on your back'
Eight 'just a number on your back' - Davies
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Seb Davies reacts to being picked at number eight for Wales against Georgia - a position he has not played at professional level.
"It's just a number on your back," he tells BBC Wales Sport's Nick Webb.
Follow Wales v Georgia live on BBC One Wales & S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, 14:30 GMT, Saturday, 18 November.
