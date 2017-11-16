Autumn international: England v Australia (Sat)

Owen Farrell, who will start for England at inside centre, has been described as "a great competitor" by head coach Eddie Jones

Autumn internationals Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 18 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT

Team news & line-ups

The returning Owen Farrell is among three changes in personnel to the side that started against Argentina.

Farrell comes in at inside centre for Henry Slade, while there are also recalls for fit-again wing Jonny May and lock Joe Launchbury.

Anthony Watson switches from the wing to start at full-back for the first time in an England jersey.

Australia's starting line-up is unchanged from the side that defeated Wales in Cardiff last weekend.

England: 15-Anthony Watson, 14-Jonny May, 13-Jonathan Joseph, 12-Owen Farrell, 11-Elliot Daly, 10-George Ford, 9-Ben Youngs; 1-Mako Vunipola, 2-Dylan Hartley, 3-Dan Cole, 4-Joe Launchbury, 5-Courtney Lawes, 6-Chris Robshaw, 7-Sam Underhill, 8-Nathan Hughes

Replacements: 16-Jamie George, 17-Joe Marler, 18-Harry Williams, 19-Maro Itoje, 20-Sam Simmonds, 21-Danny Care, 22-Henry Slade, 23-Semesa Rokoduguni

Australia: 15-Kurtley Beale, 14-Marika Koroibete, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 12-Samu Kerevi, 11-Reece Hodge, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Will Genia; 1-Scott Sio, 2-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 3-Sekope Kepu, 4-Rob Simmons, 5-Adam Coleman, 6-Ned Hanigan, 7-Michael Hooper, 8-Sean McMahon

Replacements*: 16-Stephen Moore, 17-Tom Robertson, 18-Allan Alaalatoa, 19-Matt Philip, 20-Ben McCalman, 21-Lopeti Timani, 22-Nick Phipps, 23-Karmichael Hunt, 24-Henry Speight *One player to be omitted on Friday

View from both camps

England head coach Eddie Jones: "In any sport, England versus Australia is a great contest - and in Test match rugby union there is nothing bigger.

"They're playing some good rugby and are probably the form team in the world at the moment.

"We've got three or four areas we really think we can target Australia in. We've practised those pretty hard this week, like any team there are weaknesses, no team is secure so we've worked hard to exploit those areas.

"I know Australia are going to bring their best and we're going to have to find a way to win. We won't have any excuses."

Australia head coach Michael Cheika: "They will try to bully us. Traditionally that's the way the game has gone.

"They try to bully us at scrum, at the line-out and at the ruck - trying to get into us, niggle, trying to get into our half-back after he passes, the 10 after he passes.

"There is so much footage of that. They wait for us to crack.

"The fact they are unified behind that strategy means we must look them in the eye and take them on if we are going to be able to resist them."

Match facts

Head-to-head

A fifth successive win over Australia would equal England's best run in this fixture, set between November 2000 and the World Cup final three years later.

Australia's only victory in the last seven meetings was by 33-13 at Twickenham in October 2015. However, they have won half of their most recent away games in this fixture.

England

England have won 21 of their past 22 games, with their only defeat coming against Ireland in March.

They have earned 11 successive victories at Twickenham since the 33-13 defeat by Australia in 2015. Their only longer winning run at the stadium was a 22-match streak between 1999 and 2003.

Australia

The Wallabies are vying to earn five straight wins for the first time since they reached the 2015 World Cup final.

They have scored 55 tries in 12 games this year.

Match officials

Referee: Ben O'Keeffe (New Zealand)

Touch judges: Marius van der Westhuizen (South Africa) & George Clancy (Ireland)

TMO: Simon McDowell (Ireland)