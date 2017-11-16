BBC Sport - Ireland coach Joe Schmidt says his young side face 'stern test' against Fiji
Young Ireland side face 'stern test' - Schmidt
- From the section Rugby Union
Ireland coach Joe Schmidt says his young side face a "strong challenge" as they prepare to face Fiji in the second of their three autumn international matches on Saturday.
Schmidt has made 13 changes from the starting line-up which secured a record 38-3 victory over South Africa at the Aviva Stadium last week.
