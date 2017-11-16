Ireland v Fiji: Chris Farrell to win first cap as Schmidt makes 13 changes

Munster centre Chris Farrell previously played for Ulster and Grenoble

Munster centre Chris Farrell will win his first Ireland cap against Fiji on Saturday in a team which shows 13 personnel changes from that which beat South Africa 38-3 at Aviva Stadium.

Winger Darren Sweetnam, hooker Rob Herring and prop Andrew Porter all make their first starts, while Andrew Conway reverts to full-back.

Stuart McCloskey wins his second cap after facing England in February 2016.

Joey Carbery and Kieran Marmion make up a new half-back partnership.

Leinster flanker Rhys Ruddock, a try-scoring replacement in the demolition of the Springboks last weekend, returns to the position of skipper which he held for the summer tour of the United States and Japan.

Conway scored the first try as Ireland recorded a victory in the first of their three autumn internationals but moves from the right wing to occupy the number 15 shirt.

Ulster centre McCloskey bridges a gap of almost two years since he played in the Six Nations against England at Twickenham, with Dave Kearney returning on the wing.

Sweetnam is rewarded for his fine form with Munster with a start after making his first appearance off the bench last week.

Carbery is handed a chance to impress at fly-half after ankle trouble denied the Leinster player the opportunity to face Japan in the summer, having been injured playing against the United States.

The 22-year-old made his debut in the famous win over New Zealand in Chicago 12 months ago and it appears that Schmidt sees the versatile back's future at international level more as a fly-half than at full-back or centre.

Connacht scrum-half Marmion replaced Conor Murray 10 minutes from the end of Saturday's game but steps in to win his 18th cap, with Luke McGrath providing cover from the bench.

Loosehead Porter saw 29 minutes of action as a substitute against the US and 19 minutes against Japan, while Jack McGrath is back at tighthead after missing the encounter with South Africa to continue his recovery from a hip knock.

Herring steps out of the shadow of Ireland squad captain Rory Best to replace the British and Irish Lion, for whom he has regularly deputised at Ulster during international periods.

Dillane is joined in the second row by Devin Toner, who joins Conway as the only players to be retained from last week's triumph over the two-time world champions.

Jordi Murphy and Jack Conan come in to join Ruddock in forming an all-Leinster back row.

Ireland XV: A Conway; D Sweetnam, C Farrell, S McCloskey, D Kearney; J Carbery, K Marmion; J McGrath, R Herring, A Porter, U Dillane, D Toner, R Ruddock (capt), J Murphy, J Conan (capt).

Replacements: James Tracy, C Healy, T Furlong, K Treadwell, CJ Stander, L McGrath, I Keatley, R Henshaw.