Jaco van der Walt: South African back joins Edinburgh

Jaco van der Walt has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Edinburgh

Edinburgh have signed South African back Jaco van der Walt, two days before the squad departs for their first southern hemisphere Pro14 fixtures.

Former Lions player Van der Walt, 23, can play at fly-half or full-back and is available for selection immediately.

He has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Richard Cockerill's side.

Edinburgh face new league additions the Cheetahs and Southern Kings on South African soil on 24 November and 1 December respectively.

Van der Walt's capture follows news of John Barclay's move to the Scottish capital, with the national captain set to join Edinburgh from Scarlets next season, and the re-signing of Scotland hooker Stuart McInally.

"Jaco is a skilful young player," Edinburgh boss Cockerill said.

"He's an excellent goal kicker and will provide cover in key areas for us. We're delighted that he's chosen to be part of what we're building here at Edinburgh."

A former South African Schools international, Van der Walt made his Currie Cup debut for the Lions in 2014, making 33 appearances and scoring 147 points for the 2015 tournament winners.

He featured on 22 occasions in the southern hemisphere's Super Rugby competition, helping the Lions reach this year's final, but was released by the franchise earlier this month.