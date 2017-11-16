England v Australia: Owen Farrell returns to England starting line-up

Owen Farrell was left out of England's win over Argentina

Saracens centre Owen Farrell returns to the England starting XV for Saturday's Test against Australia, with lock Maro Itoje on the bench.

Farrell replaces Henry Slade at inside centre after he was rested for last weekend's 21-8 win over Argentina.

With Mike Brown not considered for selection after concussion, Anthony Watson switches to full-back, while Jonny May starts on the wing.

"The players have had an extremely positive week," said boss Eddie Jones.

"We will have to be effective in everything we do to win."

Jones makes four changes from the side that faced the Pumas, with Joe Launchbury starting in the second row alongside Courtney Lawes. George Kruis is left out.

Watson will start at full-back for the first time in his England career, while prop Joe Marler returns from suspension and is among the replacements.

England have beaten Australia on four occasions under Jones, but the Wallabies have seen off New Zealand and Wales in recent weeks.

"This is going to be a great challenge, as we know Australia have been in great form towards the end of their season," said Jones.

Team: Watson, May, Joseph, Farrell, Daly; Ford, Youngs; M Vunipola, Hartley, Cole; Launchbury, Lawes; Robshaw, Underhill, Hughes.

Replacements: George, Marler, Williams, Itoje, Simmonds, Care, Slade, Rokoduguni.