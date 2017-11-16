Ollie Devoto: Exeter centre relieved to finally overcome injury problems

Ollie Devoto toured Argentina with England in the summer, but did not play

Exeter centre Ollie Devoto has revealed the frustration he had as he worked to overcome his first major injury.

The 24-year-old, who has one cap for England, was a key member of Chiefs' Premiership winning side in 2016-17.

But after injuring a nerve in his back in pre-season, Devoto only returned to action in the Anglo-Welsh Cup win at Scarlets last week.

"When I first came back and got involved with training it was like my first ever session," he told BBC Sport.

"I appreciate that I'm back playing and training with the lads."

Devoto was called up to Eddie Jones' first-ever England squad in January 2016 while he was still at Bath, but did not pull on the white jersey until a pre-Australia tour test with Wales in May 2016.

"It's [the injury] been frustrating, it was a lot longer than I thought," added Devoto, who moved to Sandy Park at the start of last season.

"Initially it was a nerve that switched off and the the process got longer and longer. There was no real timeframe on the injury

"With a muscle you know pretty much depending on how high the grade is how long you're going to be out, but with this there was no telling, so that was the most frustrating bit.

"To have that through a lengthy period I empathise with people who are going through that process now and you almost learn to appreciate the game a bit more."