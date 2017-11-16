British & Irish Cup: Cornish Pirates boss will miss competition after it is scrapped

Cornish Pirates have won both of their British & Irish Cup games this season

Cornish Pirates coach Alan Paver says he will miss the "fantastic" British & Irish Cup when it is axed.

The tournament is to be scrapped at the end of the campaign after nine seasons, with Paver winning the inaugural final with the Pirates in 2010.

Pirates have used the competition to blood new talent and this season with players including Chris Fuca and Kieran Westlake getting their first games.

"The British & Irish Cup has been a fantastic competition," Paver said.

"It has been great to be involved with it, so whatever the decision is going forward it's going to change the dynamics of how we approach the league and the season.

"It's been a fine competition, I know it's had some snags, but if it does go I'd miss it," he told BBC Radio Cornwall.