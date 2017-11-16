England Women v Canada Women: Seven uncapped players in Red Roses squad

Simon Middleton has called up seven uncapped players

England Women v Canada Women Venue: Allianz Park Date: Friday, 17 November Kick-off: 19:30 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

England Women have named seven uncapped players in the squad to play Canada on Friday.

Harlequins Jess Breach and Wasps Abigail Dow start on the wings, with five others on the bench in the first of the three-Test series.

Richmond's Rowena Burnfield gets her first start in the squad for two years.

Head coach Simon Middleton also includes nine players who lost the World Cup final to New Zealand in August in his starting team.

Two more are on the bench.

Saracens' Poppy Cleall gets her first start at number eight, pushing England captain Sarah Hunter to start on the blind-side flank.

Middleton said: "Our priority is to win the series and keep our winning momentum going from last season.

"With selection we said from the outset we would pick on form, selecting players who are playing outstandingly well for their clubs. It's a strong blend of youth and experience.

"I'm excited to see what the new, young players will bring win terms of their skill sets and pace. As a group they are very accomplished and have earned selection based on merit."

The series against Canada will see England in action for the first time since they lost the World Cup final to New Zealand in August.

England are ranked second behind the world champions, with Canada fourth after finishing fifth at the World Cup.

Bern and Millar-Mills miss out

Experienced international prop Sarah Bern and lock Harriet Millar-Mills have returned to their clubs with injuries.

While Bern is hoping to recover from a foot injury in time for the Six Nations, Millar-Mills is out for the season with a knee injury.

They were replaced in the long squad by Loughborough's Catherine O'Donnell and Saracens' Hannah Botterman.

The series will see England's women receive a match fee for the first time while all players in their Elite Player Squad will receive a training fee.

England team to face Canada: Danielle Waterman, Abigail Dow, Rachael Burford, Amber Reed, Jess Breach, Katy Daley- Mclean, Leanne Riley; Vickii Cornborough, Amy Cokayne, Heather Kerr, Abbie Scott, Rowena Burnfield, Sarah Hunter, Marlie Packer, Poppy Cleall.

Substitutes: Lark Davies, Rochelle Clark, Hannah Botterman, Tamara Taylor, Shaunagh Brown, Caity Mattinson, Zoe Harrison, Ellie Kildunne.