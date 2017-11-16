Alex Rieder: Wasps back row signs new contract with Premiership club

Alex Rieder has scored two tries for Wasps since joining in 2015 from Rotherham Titans

Back row Alex Rieder has signed a new contract with Premiership side Wasps.

The 26-year-old, who joined the club from Rotherham Titans ahead of the 2015-16 season, has made 23 appearances, scoring two tries.

"I have been made to feel very welcome by everyone at the club and the fans, who make Wasps so special," Rieder told the club website.

"Their dedication and love of the club is felt by all the players and it's an honour to be a part of that."

Rieder's new undisclosed-length contract comes after Ashley Johnson and Tom Cruse penned new deals with the Coventry-based club earlier this week.

"Wasps are one of the biggest clubs in Europe, with an incredible history. It's a privilege to be able to pull on the Wasps' shirt," Rieder continued.

He is currently out of action after dislocating his shoulder against Harlequins in September, but expected to return in the new year.

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young said: "The exciting thing is, I don't think we've seen the best of Alex yet as he's still got plenty of room for growth and improvement.

"Alex is a really popular member of the squad. He's the butt of most people's jokes and he seems to relish that. Every squad needs a character like Alex and he's an important part of the team on and off the field."