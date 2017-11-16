Scotland v New Zealand: Zander Fagerson and Cornell du Preez start for Scots

Zander Fagerson is one of nine players in the starting XV facing the All Blacks for the first time

Autumn Test: Scotland v New Zealand Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday 18 November Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: BBC Two, Connected TV, online & the BBC Sport app & Radio Scotland 810MW

Gregor Townsend has made two injury-enforced changes to his Scotland line-up for Saturday's autumn Test meeting with New Zealand at Murrayfield.

Prop Zander Fagerson replaces WP Nel, who fractured his arm in the win over Samoa, with Simon Berghan on the bench.

Cornell du Preez makes his first Test start at number eight in place of Ryan Wilson, who has a shoulder injury.

Back-row Luke Hamilton and utility back Byron McGuigan could make their Scotland debuts from the bench.

Wing Tommy Seymour has overcome a toe injury to retain his place in the starting XV.

Scotland have never beaten the All Blacks in their 30 previous encounters, dating back to 1905. They have drawn twice, 0-0 in 1964 and 25-25 in 1983.

New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen will name his line-up later on Thursday, as the back-to-back world champions look to earn the third victory of their northern hemisphere tour.

Two-time British and Irish Lion Stuart Hogg starts at full-back, having scored his 17th Scotland try against the Samoans, with fellow Lion Seymour and Lee Jones competing the back three.

British and Irish Lion Tommy Seymour has been having treatment for a toe injury sustained against Samoa

Huw Jones will look to add to his five-try international haul in his 10th cap, as he partners Alex Dunbar in the centres.

Half-backs Finn Russell and Ali Price complete an all-Glasgow backline for the second week in a row.

Prop Darryl Marfo's rapid rise to international honours continues, as the Edinburgh loose-head lines up against the All Blacks just five months after being without a club.

Scotland prop Zander Fagerson on facing New Zealand "You grow up watching the All Blacks - I remember playing Jonah Lomu 2011 on the Play Station, you'd give it to him and he'd hand off everyone and score. "I've played against the All Blacks Under-20s a few times - it'd be a privilege [to play] and I'm looking forward to it."

Last weekend's man-of-the-match Stuart McInally and 21-year-old Fagerson complete the front row, with Ben Toolis and Jonny Gray named again in the second row.

John Barclay, who is set to join Edinburgh from next season, captains Scotland for the eighth time from the blind-side flank, and with 64 caps, is the most experienced member of the squad.

Byron McGuigan scored a hat-trick of tries against Gloucester this season

Hamish Watson continues on the open-side flank, with Edinburgh team-mate Du Preez, 26, starting his first Test - on the occasion of his fourth cap - at number eight, after Wilson failed to overcame a shoulder problem.

Meanwhile, Berghan joins hooker George Turner and loose-head Jamie Bhatti as the front-row substitutes, with Grant Gilchrist the replacement lock.

Leicester Tigers back-row Hamilton, 25, is poised to win his first Scotland cap from the bench, as is Sale Sharks back McGuigan, 28, who replaces Chris Harris.

The former Warrior has scored six tries in six Premiership appearances for the Sharks this season.

Tigers back-row Luke Hamilton qualifies for Scotland through his father

Glasgow half-backs Henry Pyrgos and Peter Horne complete the substitutes.

"The players are looking forward to getting back out on the pitch after last weekend's high-scoring match against Samoa, which highlighted a few areas we've sought to improve this week at training," head coach Townsend said.

"The task of facing New Zealand is one of the biggest challenges in sport and one that our players relish. They have been in brilliant form this season and continue to set very high standards whenever they play."

Scotland: Stuart Hogg; Tommy Seymour, Huw Jones, Alex Dunbar, Lee Jones; Finn Russell, Ali Price (all Glasgow); Darryl Marfo, Stuart McInally (both Edinburgh), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow), Ben Toolis (Edinburgh), Jonny Gray (Glasgow), John Barclay (captain - Scarlets), Hamish Watson, Cornell du Preez (both Edinburgh).

Replacements: George Turner, Jamie Bhatti (both Glasgow), Simon Berghan, Grant Gilchrist (both Edinburgh), Luke Hamilton Leicester), Henry Pyrgos, Pete Horne (both Glasgow), Byron McGuigan (Sale).

Key statistics

This is the 31st meeting of the sides - the first came exactly 112 years before Saturday's clash, on 18 November 1905 at Inverleith, Edinburgh, with New Zealand winning 12-7.

In the 30 previous encounters, Scotland have mustered a total of 332 points, with New Zealand scoring 900. Scotland's total points difference is -568.

The teams have contested two draws, with their 0-0 affair in 1964 still the most recent top-level international match to finish pointless. Legendary Scottish player and coach Jim Telfer won his second cap that day.

Scotland came close to a first-ever win over the All Blacks in 1983, when Jim Pollock scored a late try to level the scores at 25-25, but the touchline conversion was missed by Peter Dodds.

The All Blacks thwarted Scotland in the knockout stages of four successive Rugby World Cups between 1987 and 1999 - their third-place play-off defeat in the 1995 tournament was Scottish great Gavin Hastings' final international before retirement.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend could not break the Scots' All Blacks duck as a player

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend faced the All Blacks six times in his playing career.

Scotland's heaviest defeat in the fixture came in 2000, with the touring Scots pummelled 69-20, and the mighty Jonah Lomu running in three of the All Blacks' 11 tries.

A fresh-faced Scotland skipper John Barclay made his Test debut against the Kiwis in the 2007 Rugby World Cup, aged 21, as a second-string Scottish side were thumped 40-0 at Murrayfield.

The teams last met at Murrayfield in 2014, with New Zealand prevailing 24-16.

New Zealand have lost only three of 27 games since winning the 2015 World Cup.

Reporter's notes

BBC Scotland's chief sports writer, Tom English:

"This is a remarkable turnaround for Cornell du Preez, who's now parachuted into the Scotland team from the start for the first time in place of the injured Ryan Wilson.

"Du Preez has three caps and none of them have been memorable. He was decidedly unimpressive in a failing Edinburgh team for much of last season, his work-rate questionable, his influence far lower than he is capable of.

Cornell du Preez makes his first international start against New Zealand

"This season - particularly in recent weeks - his level has increased considerably. There's a fine footballer in there, but has he got the engine for this kind of Test? Gregor Townsend has given him a huge chance to show he's capable of it.

"Some interesting customers on the bench - Luke Hamilton, the versatile Tiger, and Byron McGuigan, the free-scoring Shark, could well make their debut.

"It's a desperately inexperienced bench. Two uncapped men, two more with just one cap to their name and then Simon Berghan with just three Tests. Exciting, but worrying."