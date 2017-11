Jack Dixon has previously played for Premiership side Bedwas

Centre Jack Dixon has signed a new three-year contract with the Dragons keeping him at Rodney Parade until 2021.

The 22-year-old has made 80 appearances for the region since making his Dragons debut in 2011.

"I feel there are exciting times ahead with a lot of new faces across the team," said Dixon.

The centre is the latest player to sign a long-term contract with the region after Leon Brown and Elliot Dee.