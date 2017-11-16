Autumn international: Scotland v New Zealand (Sat)

Scotland's Peter Horne scores their sixth and final try in the 44-38 win over Samoa last weekend

Autumn internationals Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 18 November Kick-off: 17:15 GMT

Team news & line-ups

Scotland make two injury-enforced changes for Saturday's clash with world champions New Zealand.

Zander Fagerson replaces injured prop WP Nel, while a shoulder problem for back row Ryan Wilson means Cornell du Preez will make his first Test start.

New Zealand talisman Kieran Read has recovered from a groin injury to skipper a side showing just one change from last weekend's win over France.

Codie Taylor starts at hooker in place of the injured Dane Coles.

Scotland: 15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Tommy Seymour, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Alex Dunbar, 11-Lee Jones, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ali Price; 1-Darryl Marfo, 2-Stuart McInally, 3-Zander Fagerson, 4-Ben Toolis, 5-Jonny Gray, 6-John Barclay (captain), 7-Hamish Watson, 8-Cornell du Preez

Replacements: 16-George Turner, 17-Jamie Bhatti, 18-Simon Berghan, 19-Grant Gilchrist, 20-Luke Hamilton, 21-Henry Pyrgos, 22-Pete Horne, 23-Byron McGuigan

New Zealand: 15-Damian McKenzie, 14-Waisake Naholo, 13-Ryan Crotty, 12-Sonny Bill Williams, 11-Rieko Ioane, 10-Beauden Barrett, 9-Aaron Smith; 1-Kane Hames, 2-Codie Taylor, 3-Nepo Laulala, 4-Luke Romano, 5-Sam Whitelock, 6-Vaea Fifita, 7-Sam Cane, 8-Kieran Read (captain)

Replacements: 16-Nathan Harris, 17-Wyatt Crockett, 18-Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 19-Liam Squire, 20-Matt Todd, 21-TJ Perenara, 22-Lima Sopoaga, 23-Anton Lienert-Brown

Commentator's notes

Andrew Cotter: "Whenever the All Blacks come to town they generate both excitement and trepidation and both feelings are justified for Scotland, who continue to excite and impress in attack but cause some concern in defence.

"If there is any country in the world able to ruthlessly expose a soft underbelly it is New Zealand, who have gone with their strongest possible starting XV.

"Even with more injuries, Gregor Townsend has a Scottish side that is quick, mobile and able to score tries but he knows that has to be allied to a powerful base and sound defence.

"Otherwise, Scotland will be a great side to watch but a great side to play against as well."

View from both camps

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend: "Teams have shown they can put New Zealand under pressure, the Lions showed that. We understand how difficult it will be but there have been examples of areas where New Zealand haven't been perfect.

"No team is perfect, but New Zealand over the years have been close to that. But there are also examples when you don't get it right and sit off them and allow them to play: South Africa conceded 50 points, Australia conceded 40 points before the 50th minute...you have to be at your very best.

"If you let them play and give them easy ball to attack off, you will concede tries."

New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen: "Scotland will be a formidable opponent who, from all indications, will be looking to play skilful rugby and an up-tempo game.

"Therefore, we will need to meet this challenge head on and be prepared to empty the tank and exert our own pressure upon them through both our physicality, our own tempo in the game and executing our skills at the highest level."

Match facts

Head-to-head

Scotland have yet to beat New Zealand in 30 attempts (D2, L28).

Scotland's 24-16 loss in the last meeting in November 2014 was the narrowest margin of defeat for 33 years since a 13-6 reverse in October 1991.

Scotland

Scotland have lost just four of their last 15 Tests.

The 38 points conceded against Samoa last weekend was a Scottish record against a Tier Two nation.

Scotland centre Huw Jones has scored five tries in his first nine Tests, including three in his last three.

New Zealand

New Zealand have won seven of their last eight Tests, losing to Australia.

In six of New Zealand's 12 Tests this year they have been outscored in the second half.

However, they have scored 446 points in their 12 Tests this year - an average of 37 points, and five tries, per game.

Saturday marks 2,924 consecutive days that New Zealand have been top of the world rankings.

Match officials

Referee: Matthew Carley (England)

Touch judges: Romain Poite (France) & Ian Davies (Wales)

TMO: David Grashoff (England)