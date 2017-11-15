BBC Sport - Wales v Georgia: Full-back Matiashvili's wonder try v Canada
Georgia's Matiashvili scores wonder try
Georgia warmed-up for their first match against Wales with a 54-22 win over Canada, including this wonder try by Soso Matiashvili.
The full-back scored 34 points in the match and his try has been a big hit on social media.
(Commentary is in Georgian and non-BBC).
