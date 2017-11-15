Wales v Georgia: Gatland to make changes for Cardiff match

Warren Gatland became Wales coach in 2007 and will leave the role after the 2019 World Cup in Japan

Autumn internationals: Wales v Georgia Date: Saturday, 18 November Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales & S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Coach Warren Gatland will make changes on Thursday when he names the Wales team to face Georgia in Cardiff.

The Lelos and Wales meet for the first time, two years before their clash in the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Georgia, ranked 12th in the world, have lost a total of eight previous meetings with Ireland, England and Scotland.

Scott Williams and Owen Watkin are among the candidates to replace injured Jonathan Davies at outside centre.

Wales 2017 autumn Tests, TV coverage Sat, 18 Nov (14:30 GMT) Wales v Georgia BBC One Wales Sat, 25 Nov (17:15 GMT) Wales v New Zealand BBC Two Wales Sat, 2 Dec (14:30 GMT) Wales v South Africa BBC One Wales

Scarlets' Davies will miss most of the rest of the season after foot surgery following Wales' 29-21 opening autumn series defeat by Australia last Saturday.

He had formed a new midfield partnership with versatile Gloucester playmaker Owen Williams, who was making his first home start for Wales.

Davies' absence leaves Wales without a specialist outside-centre, since he was replaced in the squad by Jamie Roberts.

Upfront Dragons prop Leon Brown, 21, may start following his Wales debut off the bench against Australia, after just 12 games at professional level.

His club-mate, hooker Elliot Dee, could become the fourth new cap of the month following Brown, Watkin and Sam Cross.

Cardiff Blues lock Seb Davies is another to have impressed this season after he won caps in the June wins against Tonga and Samoa.

Wales have often struggled when making widespread changes in the November internationals, but Gatland promised "a lot" of changes to face Georgia.

He added: "Some of the younger boys will get a chance and some players that have come back into the squad will get an opportunity next week as well.

"There's a good chance for players who go out and perform next week can put themselves in contention for the All Blacks (a week later)."

That raised the possibility of former regulars Rhys Priestland and Dan Lydiate returning to Wales' starting XV.

The last of Bath fly-half Priestland's 48 Wales caps came in June, 2016 on Wales' tour to New Zealand.

Flanker Lydiate, who has captained Wales, has returned with Ospreys this season after being ruled out of the remainder of 2016-17 by an injury suffered in Wales' win over South Africa in November that season.

Scrum-half Rhys Webb, prop Samson Lee and flanker Justin Tipuric all missed the Australia defeat through injury.

Wales squad

Forwards: Rob Evans (Scarlets), Wyn Jones (Scarlets), Nicky Smith (Ospreys), Leon Brown (Dragons), Tomas Francis (Exeter), Samson Lee (Scarlets), Scott Andrews (Cardiff Blues, on-loan at Bath), Kristian Dacey (Cardiff Blues), Elliot Dee (Dragons), Ken Owens (Scarlets), Jake Ball (Scarlets), Adam Beard (Ospreys), Seb Davies (Cardiff Blues), Cory Hill (Dragons), Alun Wyn Jones (Scarlets), Sam Cross (Ospreys), Taulupe Faletau (Bath), Dan Lydiate (Ospreys), Josh Navidi (Blues), Aaron Shingler (Scarlets), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys).

Backs: Aled Davies (Scarlets), Gareth Davies (Scarlets), Rhys Webb (Ospreys), Dan Biggar (Ospreys), Rhys Patchell (Scarlets), Rhys Priestland (Bath), Owen Williams (Gloucester), Jamie Roberts (Harlequins), Scott Williams (Scarlets), Hadleigh Parkes (Scarlets), Owen Watkin (Dragons), Hallam Amos (Dragons), Alex Cuthbert (Blues), Steff Evans (Scarlets), Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets), Liam Williams (Scarlets).