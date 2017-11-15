Stuart McInally: Scotland hooker extends Edinburgh stay

Stuart McInally
Stuart McInally ran in a long-range try as Edinburgh beat Zebre in October

Scotland hooker Stuart McInally has signed a two-year contract extension with Edinburgh.

The 27-year-old has been with his hometown club since 2010, having started his career in the back row.

He made the positional switch three years later, and has made a total of 110 appearances.

"Stuart McInally has been Scotland's form hooker and I'm delighted that he sees his future in Edinburgh," Edinburgh boss Richard Cockerill said.

"We're building a strong culture and environment here and Stuart is very much central to those plans."

McInally, a qualified pilot, scored a brace of tries in Scotland's 44-38 win against Samoa in last Saturday's opening autumn international - his first points for his country.

His retention follows the news that Scotland captain John Barclay is set to join Edinburgh from Scarlets at the end of the season.

