London Irish: De Chaves, Hoskins, Porecki and Elrington sign new contracts
-
- From the section Rugby Union
London Irish forwards Sebastian de Chaves, Ollie Hoskins, Dave Porecki and Harry Elrington have extended their contracts with the Premiership club.
Lock De Chaves, 27, joined the Exiles from Leicester in 2016 and was instrumental in the club's immediate return to the Premiership last season.
Tight-head prop Hoskins, 24 and hooker Porecki, 25, are also in their second seasons at the club.
Loose-head prop Elrington, 23, made his Premiership debut earlier this season.