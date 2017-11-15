Wales v Georgia: Matiashvili surprised as wonder try goes viral

Media playback is not supported on this device Wales v Georgia: Full-back Matiashvili's wonder try v Canada

Autumn internationals: Wales v Georgia Date: Saturday, 18 November Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Kick-off: 14:30 GMT

Georgia full-back Soso Matiashvili says his spectacular individual try against Canada was down to team-work.

Matiashvili scored 34 points as Georgia warmed up for Saturday's match with Wales by hammering the Canucks 54-22 in Tbilisi.

His kick, chase and athletic dive to touch down has become a huge social media hit, to the player's surprise.

"I was not expecting so much talk, but I'm very happy," said Matiashvili, who was playing in his fourth Test.

Welsh referee Ben Whitehouse eventually awarded the try after a long television review.

'I was begging the ref to check it'

Matiashvili seemed to be chasing a lost cause but miraculously touched down the instant before the ball ran out of play.

"It was team-work, it was good defence and I got the ball, I chased it and the hard work from training worked out," said the player.

"When you play in your country and you have so many supporters, you can't give up on this kind of chance.

"I was begging the ref to check it because I knew for sure that I had scored the try."

Matiashvili - from skiing to Test rugby

Georgia coach Milton Haig told BBC Sport Wales: "It was only his fourth game, he's a confident athlete, a downhill skier and a mogul skier and he can put his hand to most things.

"He started rugby not long ago, so it's pretty amazing.

"We were pretty pleased because as part of our system we're trying to get some back-three boys with a bit of X-factor, pace and agility, and he's one of them."

Georgia face Wales for the first time on Saturday and will play them again in 2019 after being drawn in the same pool at the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Haig hopes a good performance against Wales will further Georgia's ambition to join the Six Nations championship.