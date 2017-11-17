Pat Lam: Bristol head coach says club can go unbeaten and are planning for Premiership

Pat Lam played for Newcastle Falcons and Northampton Saints as a player

Bristol head coach Pat Lam wants his side to finish the Championship season unbeaten and is already preparing for life in the Premiership.

Lam joined Bristol in the summer with the remit of returning the club back to the Premiership at the first attempt.

With eight wins from eight games so far, Lam is already planning ahead.

"For us, going into next year, I always believe once you're in a tournament [that] you're not there to make up numbers," he told BBC Radio Bristol.

Bristol were relegated back to the Championship - a league they had been in between 2009 and 2016 - in April after winning just three of their 22 top-flight games.

But having lured New Zealand-born Lam from Irish side Connacht join Bristol on a three-year contract, Bristol have big ambitions.

"We've said we want to win the Championship," Lam said. "We've said we want to be undefeated and then put that aside and work on the process of doing that.

Bristol have won all eight of their Championship matches so far this season, scoring 338 points and conceding 163

"I've been involved before - I know it works. It's just about getting everybody on the same page to make sure it happens."

Former Samoa captain Lam led Connacht to their first Pro-12 title in 2016 after four years at the club and he is now trying to implement the same ideas at Bristol.

'Top class recruitment'

Like Championship football team Bristol City, the club are owned by billionaire Steve Lansdown, who has been involved since 2009.

With significant financial backing, they have already shown their intent for the 2018-19 season with the signing of New Zealand international Charles Piutau.

They have also been linked with numerous other players in the media, but despite Lansdown's influence Lam insists Bristol are "no different from any other club that aspires to be good".

"Everyone will speculate and go through what might happen and there's no doubt that anyone without a contract, for obvious reasons, will be associated with Bristol," he said.

"Recruitment is ongoing, it never sleeps, it's not on and off, and Bristol are no different from all other clubs in the Premiership and teams aspiring to be there.

"We have database of players available around the world, but the key is that we have a really robust process in place which ensures that our recruitment and retention of current players is top class."

Listen to Richard Hoskin's interview with Pat Lam, and commentary of Yorkshire Carnegie v Bristol Rugby on BBC Radio Bristol from 19:00 GMT on Friday 17 November.