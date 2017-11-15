Henry Trinder: Gloucester head coach Johan Ackermann hopes centre signs new deal

Henry Trinder was part of England's training squad for the tour of New Zealand in 2014, but is yet to win a cap

Gloucester head coach Johan Ackermann hopes the club's vision will convince Henry Trinder to sign a new contract.

Trinder, 28, has hit top form recently, but Ackermann faces losing the outside centre as his current deal expires at the end of the season.

"Any player that wants to stay is ideal, [as] we can get continuity.

"We feel he's in our plans. Henry has proven this season so far the calibre and potential he's got, so it will be great if he wants to stay," he said.

"But one thing I say to players is: 'follow your heart, make sure you're at peace with your family and friends around you, where you believe you have to be.'"

Trinder has scored four tries in his last five games in all competitions, including two in a 29-24 win over Northampton in the Premiership last month.

The Swindon-born back has been with Gloucester since 2007 and has found consistency this season after recovering from a series of knee injuries.

"I want players to talk openly and honestly with me," Ackermann added.

"We can sit around a table and discuss the way forward and hopefully he can see the vision we want to take the club and that would excite him and [help him] make the decision."

Ackermann confirmed hooker Motu Matu'u is also currently in negotiations with the club, while flanker Ross Moriarty has suffered a further injury setback.