2023 Rugby World Cup: France beat South Africa and Ireland to host competition
France will host the 2023 Rugby World Cup after beating rival bids from South Africa and Ireland.
A World Rugby council meeting was held on Wednesday and France was chosen to host the 10th event.
France has staged the competition twice before - in 1991 and 2007.
South Africa last hosted the World Cup in 1995, when the Springboks beat New Zealand 15-12 in the final, and Ireland was one of the five hosts in 1991.
