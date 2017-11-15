2023 Rugby World Cup: France beat South Africa and Ireland to host competition

France will host the 2023 Rugby World Cup after beating rival bids from South Africa and Ireland.

A World Rugby council meeting was held on Wednesday and France was chosen to host the 10th event.

France has staged the competition twice before - in 1991 and 2007.

South Africa last hosted the World Cup in 1995, when the Springboks beat New Zealand 15-12 in the final, and Ireland was one of the five hosts in 1991.

